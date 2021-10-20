Missoula man charged with running pickup truck over, killing girlfriend
A Missoula man is charged with running over his girlfriend with his pickup truck, killing her, during an alcohol-fueled argument in a grocery store parking lot, Missoula County prosecutors said.
Bradley Don Nagel, 53, was charged Monday with deliberate homicide and driving under the influence in the death of Lucille Synek.
Nagel was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Justice Court on Tuesday, where his bond was to be set. He did not have an attorney prior to the hearing, court officials said.
The couple was arguing Saturday night after having drinks at a nearby bar, investigators said. Surveillance video showed her shoving him several times, court records said.
Nagel got into his pickup truck and Synek stood in front of it. As Nagel started driving forward, Synek moved to the driver’s side of the pickup truck, charging documents said.
The truck accelerated, the woman fell and the rear tire of the truck drove over her, charging documents said. Synek died at the hospital a short time later.
Nagel told investigators that he “goosed it” and “boom,” “I guess I ran over her by her head,” according to charging documents. He said he thought she would move out of the way and that he didn’t mean to run over her.
Idaho board OKs legal fees in lost ballot initiative case
BOISE — State officials on Tuesday took an initial step to pay $152,000 in legal fees to the winning side after Idaho lost a court challenge to a new law making it harder for voters to get initiatives on the ballot.
The Idaho Board of Examiners comprised of Republican Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide elected officials voted to send the bill to the Constitutional Defense Council for a final OK.
Republican lawmakers earlier this year approved the initiative measure with no Democratic support. Little then signed into law the measure requiring signature-gatherers to get 6 percent of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts in 18 months.
The Idaho Supreme Court in August rejected the law, saying the legislation was so restrictive it violated the state’s constitution. It also ordered the state to pay Reclaim Idaho’s attorney fees.
That ruling caused the ballot initiative process to revert to requiring signatures from 6 percent of registered voters in each of 18 legislative districts in 18 months.
The Constitutional Defense Fund, created in 1995 to defend Idaho’s sovereignty, has paid out more than $3 million in lost court battles over the years and has a current balance of just under $1.3 million.
Kent, Wash., police search for a suspect after dead man found in car
KENT, Wash. — Kent police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was found dead in a vehicle Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Buena Casa Apartments on 27th Place South around 2:50 p.m. Monday and found an unconscious male in a locked vehicle, KING5 reported.
Fire crews arrived and pried open the vehicle to find the man deceased. He was identified as a 23-year-old man from Bonney Lake.
Kent detectives are now collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Man found unresponsive in Seattle jail dies at hospital
SEATTLE — A 48-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell at the King County Jail in downtown Seattle and later died at Harborview Medical Center, according to the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the man as Dustin Rand and said his cause and manner of death are pending the results of toxicology tests, the Seattle Times reported.
Rand was booked into the King County Jail in June and charged with third-degree assault. He was accused of putting a Seattle police officer in a chokehold and biting the finger of a second officer when they responded to a Target store to enforce a trespass order, jail and court records show.
The Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention is working with Public Heath – Seattle & King County to conduct an internal investigation, according to a Monday news release. The Seattle Police Department will also conduct its own investigation into the man’s death, the release says.
Three-car collision in Tacoma sends 3 to hospital
TACOMA — A traffic collision in Tacoma on Monday evening ended with three people injured and transported to the hospital. Police said the incident involved three cars.
Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the crash near the intersection of South 59th Street and Yakima Avenue, according to a tweet from the department.
The intersection was shut down while fire crews and police responded. It’s unclear how the crash occurred.
Crews had to remove two people from their vehicles, and three people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The intersection was cleared by about 10:10 p.m.