An appeal by the defense attorney of James R. Brashear has delayed his murder trial until early next year.

Defense attorney Christopher Bugbee appealed a decision by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson, who earlier this month ruled on witness and evidence testimony. The ruling suppressed testimony and evidence on allegations of abuse by the victim, John Mast. The written appeal was submitted early Wednesday before the final pretrial hearing at the Nez Perce County Courthouse later that day. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman was representing the state at the courthouse.

