GRANGEVILLE — In an ongoing effort to promote a school district shuffle on the Camas Prairie and Clearwater Valley, one of the authors of a petition met with state school officials Monday.

Skip Brandt, along with Greg Johnson, of Kamiah, recently presented a petition to local school superintendents asking that the Kooskia and Elk City schools be severed from the Grangeville-based Mountain View School District and realigned with the Kamiah School District. Brandt and Johnson are acting as private citizens and not in their capacities as chairpersons of the Idaho County and Lewis County boards of commissioners, respectively.

