The packed room demonstrated a keen community interest in fish and dams.
A tally of opinions showed a dominant preference for keeping the four lower Snake River dams, a persistent minority in favor of breaching and precious few to be undecided or persuadable.
Those were all reasonably well-known facts prior to the “Impacts of Keeping or Removing the lower Snake River Dams” open house at the Lewiston Community Center on Tuesday afternoon.
Perhaps less known was the potential benefit of such a forum and the ability of adversaries on both sides of the hotly debated topic with steep economic, ecological and social stakes to respectfully share the same space.
A handful of officers from the Lewiston Police Department were on hand, but their peacekeeping services weren’t called upon. Instead, well more than 100 people mingled, politely debated and shared their views on what should be done to recover threatened and endangered Snake River salmon and steelhead.
For more than 30 years, the idea of breaching the earthen portions of the dams and restoring the lower Snake to its free-flowing state has been pushed by scientists, the Nez Perce Tribe, and fishing and conservation groups. They say doing so would improve survival for juvenile salmon and steelhead during their migration from spawning grounds to the ocean while also making it easier for adults to return. The runs would rebound, fishing would fuel economies from Astoria to Stanley and Lewiston would be transformed for the better.
But it would come with major disruptions. Opponents argue farmers and the region’s agriculture-based economy would suffer mightly without barge transportation, the lost hydropower production at the dams would be difficult to replace and Lewiston would be transformed for the worse.
The breaching argument has gained momentum recently. In February of last year, Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson unveiled his $33.5 billion Columbia River Initiative, which is centered on dam breaching and a series of investments throughout the Pacific Northwest to offset the effects and transform the region’s energy and commodity transportation systems.
Next month, Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray, both of Washington, are scheduled to release a draft study focused on replacing services provided by the dams. The two politicians could endorse breaching by late July. That is about the same time a pause in salmon-and-dams litigation is scheduled to end. The federal government and plaintiffs in a long-running lawsuit over the dams and their effects on fish requested the timeout last fall so they could seek long-term solutions.
All of that thrust breaching from an unlikely potential salmon recovery solution that has hovered in the background for decades to one that is now more likely than ever – even if it remains a political longshot.
That was the backdrop for Tuesday’s open house meeting, which grew out of requests from citizens on both sides of the issue asking the Lewiston City Council to weigh in. Adversaries in the long-running debate set up table displays on opposite sides of the room. The crowd divided into camps but people also mingled, working both sides of the room.
“It’s a great opportunity for both sides to get together and share information,” said David Doeringsfeld, manager of the Port of Lewiston. “I question whether any minds are being changed, but it still provides an opportunity for people to get together and share ideas.”
Shannon Wheeler, vice chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, expressed a similar view. He said it was a chance to listen to the concerns of farmers, who fear higher shipping costs without barging. But he appreciated the opportunity to share with them that Nez Perce people have already had their fish-based economy disrupted.
“It’s great to hear other interests and them being able to hear the perspective of the Nez Perce Tribe,” he said. “I appreciate the opportunity to engage with people with alternative views. That is how solutions are found.”
City Councilor Rick Tousley said he found the exercise valuable. He noted seeing pro-dam point man Marvin Dugger visiting with breaching proponent Richard Scully.
“Everybody played nice and listened to each other, which is important,” he said.
