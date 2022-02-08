BOISE — In an unmarked grave in Boise’s Morris Hill Cemetery is laid to rest one of the most important Black pioneers in the history of Idaho.
The Idaho Black History Museum is looking to change that by raising money to put a marker on his grave.
In the 1870 Ada County sheriff election, William Byron led L.B. Lindsey by just a single vote, 419 to 418, with one vote left to count.
That vote belonged to a Black man: John West.
West became a legal voter just months prior to the election when the 15th Amendment was ratified in February 1870. The amendment protects the rights of U.S. citizens to vote, regardless of race.
Poll workers initially denied West’s vote because he was Black, perhaps unaware that the 15th Amendment had been ratified.
Election judges eventually determined that his vote was legitimate. West had written in Byron’s name, confirming Byron’s victory by a pair of votes — and confirming the first vote by a Black man in Idaho history.
The Idaho Black History Museum is set to honor West’s legacy and is raising funds to build a marker on his grave to educate people about him.
The museum created a GoFundMe and hit its $1,000 goal within a day.
“We want to provide a marker for Mr. West that will pique people’s curiosity in the future so that they learn more about him,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Boise Valley Monument has agreed to provide the monument at cost. Any money raised beyond the price to place a stone will go to the Idaho Black History Museum.”
As of Monday afternoon, $1,075 had been raised, and the “Donate Now” link remained open for those who wish to contribute further to the museum.
West lived much of his life in Idaho, working as a porter for the Idaho Legislature later in life. At the conclusion of the 1901 session, upon West’s retirement, Nez Perce County Rep. Mollie Mounce and Latah County Rep. Burton French offered the resolution that West be paid $60 for his work in the Statehouse, paid in the same manner as the rest of the clerks in the House.
West died two years later, in October 1903, at the age of 80. The Idaho Statesman called him the “the dean of (Black) pioneers in Idaho.”