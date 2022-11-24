Boise leaders condemn former police captain’s ties to racist posts

Ryan Lee

Shock waves ran through Boise over the weekend, as locals learned that a longtime and high-ranking member of the Boise Police Department was scheduled to participate in a conference hosted by an organization with white supremacist views.

Retired Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson was scheduled to speak at a conference put together by an organization, American Renaissance, that has authored posts claiming people of color are less intelligent and cause crime. The 24-year veteran of the Boise Police Department appears to have authored posts linking Black people, Hispanic people and refugees to crime under a pseudonym while serving as the captain of the patrol division.

