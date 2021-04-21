GRANGEVILLE — A subcommittee of the Idaho Transportation Board will meet Thursday to review an application to reclassify the weight limits of several highways in Idaho County.
The subcommittee could provide a recommendation to the state board, which could make a decision at its next regular meeting in May.
The highways under consideration for increasing trucking limits from 105,500 pounds to 129,000 pounds include:
State Highway 13 from the KBC Trucking yard at milepost 24.4 to its intersection of U.S. Highway 12 near Kooskia.
U.S. Highway 12 from Kooskia to Kamiah.
State Highway 162 from Kamiah to its intersection with Old Highway 7.
The applicant, KBC Trucking of Kamiah, has also requested use of Old Highway 7 from its intersection with State Highway 162 and U.S. Highway 95. This route is not being evaluated by the Idaho Transportation Department because it is under the jurisdiction of the Greencreek Highway District, Union Independent Highway District and Grangeville Highway District.
Public comments on the application were sought in March and April. No further comment will be accepted at the subcommittee meeting, which will be held at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office at 324 S. 417 East St. in Jerome, beginning at 12:14 p.m. PST Thursday. Members of the public may participate remotely by contacting the Idaho Transportation website at: itd.idaho.gov.
Since the meeting will be held following the board meeting, scheduling changes could occur.