The Lewiston School Board unanimously voted to offer a three-year contract to Assistant Superintendent Lance Hansen for the position of superintendent during its Monday meeting.
Hansen, who has worked in the district for 14 years, has until the close of business on Friday to accept the position that comes with a $147,000 annual salary.
After the meeting, Hansen said he’ll evaluate the contract the board offered him and said he was excited about the opportunity.
“This is one of the top superintendent jobs in the state and this is a district that’s looked to not only regionally, but around the state for its excellence as far as a place to work, a place to live, the board relationships, and the community expectations, so it’s an extremely attractive position,” Hansen said.
Following an executive session that lasted about an hour, school board President Brad Rice said Hansen has demonstrated that he’s qualified for the position and is already well versed in the board’s top priorities.
“He’s been interviewing for this job for eight years and by all measures has achieved above and beyond what any of us would have expected out of him,” Rice said. “His work ethic is unparalleled, he’s a good communicator and has demonstrated success.”
Rice said Hansen already has established relationships with teachers, staff and department heads, which will be vital for the district’s next superintendent.
Board member Staci Baldwin said Hansen is a great fit for the role given his inside knowledge of the district.
“I think one of the things that impresses me the most is that I think you would find nobody else in the district that knows as much about everything in a district, from the pipes at Tammany High School to the technology at Lewiston High School,” Baldwin said. “It’s very impressive when we walk in a building and the employees know Lance and Lance knows the employees. I think he will make a great superintendent and I have no doubt that he will do it superbly.”
If Hansen accepts the position, he’ll replace Superintendent Bob Donaldson, who announced his retirement in February. Donaldson has worked in the district for 32 years and spent the last eight years as superintendent.
“I think it’s a great choice,” Donaldson said after the meeting. “If you have someone you don’t know at all that’s unfamiliar with the district, you wonder what their vision is going to be and if it’s consistent with the progress we’ve already made. I just see Lance taking the district to a whole other level. We’ve worked really closely for a long time, so there’s certainly consistency in vision, but he’s his own person, too.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Marvin Dugger also voiced his support for Hansen. Dugger said he’s seen other districts and colleges bring in new leaders from out of town who don’t understand the culture and the community. Often, those people later seek employment elsewhere.
“I think Lance proved himself and I think we would be very foolish to hire someone else,” Dugger said.
Hansen was the only candidate considered and interviewed for the position.
Prior to his eight years as assistant superintendent, Hansen spent two years as the principal of Lewiston High School, three years as the assistant principal at LHS and one year as the assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School. He was previously a teacher at the Moscow and Emmett school districts.
The contract would run from July 2021 through June 2024.
