GRANGEVILLE — No major property damage was reported from fierce winds reaching as much as 65 mph on the Camas Prairie on Tuesday night through Wednesday.
But Idaho County Emergency Management Director Jerry Zumalt said the bigger danger might be the high avalanche warning issued early Wednesday from the Missoula Avalanche Advisory for the eastern portions of Idaho County.
“The information ... is mostly for conditions east of the Idaho-Montana divide,” Zumalt said. “But I think it is indicative of general conditions in the Bitterroot-Selway country and likely for the higher elevations of the Clearwater mountains and along the (U.S. Highway) 12 corridor.”
The warning said avalanche hazard is increasing with continued snowfall, rising temperatures, wind and rain.
“Human triggered avalanches are certain,” according to the advisory. “Avalanches may run long distances. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.”
The advisory was in effect until today but could be extended, depending upon conditions.
The advisory does not apply to operating ski areas and is the sole responsibility of the U.S. Forest Service.
Power outages from Moscow and Pullman to southeastern Idaho County were reported Wednesday. A semi-truck was blown over as it traveled on U.S. Highway 95 near Culdesac (see photos), and there was some tree damage from the wind in various parts of the county, but no mudslides, debris flow or rockfall onto county roads was reported, Zumalt said.
“The road department employees and sheriff deputies are engaged in their normal work assignments and operations,” Zumalt said. “Wind apparently activated the night alarm at Les Schwab in Grangeville.”
Avista reported about 67,677 customers across the region were without electricity Wednesday beginning at about 4 a.m. Winds were expected to continue throughout the day and tree damage and trees falling into lines and roadways made it difficult for crews to complete outage assessment and restoration.
As of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, most of the outages in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho had been restored, though crews were still working on a few trouble spots.
The company advised that customers should be prepared for prolonged outages of 24 hours or more because of widespread damage.
Alex Lukinbeal, a meteorologist with the Missoula National Weather Service, said there was not much rainfall accompanying the winds, which were caused by a strong Pacific cold front moving up from the south.
“When you have those strong winds, they ride down the train and accelerate from the south,” Lukinbeal said.
Although the cold front had spread across the area, temperatures for the next few days are still expected to be in the 40s to the low- to mid-20s, he added.
