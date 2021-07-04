Blood donation organizations say the need for blood remains critical. A sampling of local opportunities to donate is listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
RED CROSS
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. Donors also will be provided with the results of a COVID-19 antibody test within one to two weeks. The Red Cross will have blood drives from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Friday in July at their fixed site location at 508 Thain Road, Lewiston.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.
Drives this month include:
VIOLA — 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.
LEWISTON — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 1-6 p.m. July 16, Lewiston Red Cross Center, 508 Thain Road.
MOSCOW — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road.
POMEROY — 1:30-6 p.m. July 12, Pomeroy Church of the Nazarene, corner of Columbia and Ninth Street.
KAMIAH — 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 13, St. Catherine’s Church, 407 Seventh St.
OROFINO — 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. July 14, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13610 Freemont Ave.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
LEWISTON — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20, Rogers Toyota, 2203 16th Ave.
MOSCOW — 12:30-5:30 p.m. July 21, 1000 W. Pullman Road.
PIERCE — Noon to 5 p.m. July 27, Pierce Community Center, 105 W. Carle St.
CRAIGMONT — Noon to 6 p.m. July 28, Craigmont Fire Station, 109 3D Ave.
TROY — Noon to 6 p.m. July 29, Troy Lions Club, 415 S. Main St.
VITALANT
Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individuals’ temperatures and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st St. Additional information is available by calling (877) 258-4825.
Drives this month include:
OROFINO — 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, 330 Michigan Ave.
PULLMAN — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14, Pullman Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview.
MOSCOW — 3-6:15 p.m. July 16, Moscow American Legion — American Legion Cabin, 317 Howard St.