BOISE — Legislation requiring school districts to engage in more concerted efforts to identify and help students with dyslexia was introduced in the Idaho Senate this week.
Dyslexia, according to Senate Bill 1280, is a learning disorder characterized by difficulty in accurately or fluently recognizing words, and by poor spelling and decoding abilities.
The bill indicates that identifying and helping students with dyslexia is a key factor in improving reading proficiency in Idaho.
Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, the legislation requires all students in kindergarten through fifth grade be assessed for characteristics of dyslexia when they first enroll. Additional screening would be provided for students who have dyslexia, to help identify specific intervention techniques.
Elementary school teachers would also be required to complete a certain number of professional development classes to better understand how to identify the characteristics of dyslexia and the best teaching methods for students with dyslexia.
SB 1280 is co-sponsored by Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Sen. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, who is filling in this session for Lewiston Sen. Dan Johnson.
Blair said his father had dyslexia and always felt out of place because of it.
“He tried to overcome it his whole life,” Blair said.
The legislation was introduced in the Senate Education Committee and could come back for a public hearing as early as this week.
