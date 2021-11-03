Incumbent Staci Baldwin will serve another six years on the Lewiston School Board along with newcomer Jon Lang.
Baldwin received 5,433 and Lang had 3,570 votes for Tuesday’s election.
Baldwin, who has served on the school board since 2013, said she is excited to continue to serve and was humbled and thankful for the voter turnout.
“I really enjoy our board and the people on it,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working for the students, staff and patrons of the district.”
Baldwin and Lang ran a joint campaign, supporting each other in the election. Baldwin said that Lang will be a good asset with his calm demeanor and negotiating skills, although she will miss board President Brad Rice, who did not seek reelection.
Lang said that he is excited to begin serving on the board.
“I really am looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s new territory, but certainly nothing I haven’t dealt with before in the business world.”
He said he is a team player and is looking forward to serving with other members of the board.
“I’m happy to be working with four other solid people for the betterment of Lewiston kids,” he said.
Lang commended the current school board’s accomplishments such as the campaign to build a new high school, the restructuring of the junior high schools to middle schools and the way it handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Knowing that Rice was stepping down, he wanted to help keep the school board in the direction it was heading with the people that were already there.
In school board races on the Palouse, incumbent Ken Faunce will continue to serve on the Moscow School Board for another four-year term, while the race for Zone 5 remains close.
As of press time Tuesday, Latah County election officials were reporting about 81 percent of precincts counted.
In the Zone 2 race, Faunce received 791 votes and challenger Kendra Pickard had 579. Phillip Hutton dropped out of the race Oct. 25, but his name still appeared on the ballot and he received 133 votes.
Incumbent Brian P. Kennedy was defeating challenger Tim Halvorson with 223 votes to 212 votes for the Zone 5 seat.
In neighboring Pullman School District, incumbent Nathan Roberts was ahead 1,237 to challenger Carolina Silva’s 668 votes for the District 4 seat on the school board.
Results are still being counted for Washington races and the election is not yet certified.
Results of other school board races in the area, as of press time, include:
COLFAX SCHOOL DISTRICT
District 2 (one seat) — Mark R. Clinton (incumbent), 378 votes, Denise Culbertson, 175.
GARFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
District 1 — (one seat) Sean Neal, 73 votes, Andrew Olson, (incumbent) 66.
POTLATCH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Zone 1 — (one seat) Jackie Meckel, 34 votes, Michael Montgomery, 53, Bryan Myers (write-in), three votes.
Zone 3 — (one seat) Mike Gilmore (incumbent), 38 votes, Jeff Stolz, 29.
Zone 5 — (one seat) Sharon Fiscus, nine votes, Tyrell Winther (incumbent), 32.
MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT
Zone 3 (one seat) — Bernadette “B” Edwards, 290, Vincent Rundhaug, 130, Rebecca Warden (incumbent), 64, Donald Alm, 44.
Zone 5 (one seat) — Larry Dunn, 229, Katrena Hauger, 206, Kaylana “Katie” Matthews (incumbent), 108.
COLFAX SCHOOL DISTRICT
District 2 (one seat) — Mark R. Clinton (incumbent), 378, Denise Culbertson, 175.
GARFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
District 1 — (one seat) Sean Neal, 73, Andrew Olson (incumbent), 66.
OROFINO SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 4 — (one seat) Jesse Daniels, 118, Russell Norland, 95.
Zone 5 — (one seat) C. Brian Craig, 181, Charity Robinson (incumbent), 167.
COTTONWOOD SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 5 — (one seat) Patricia R. Alfrey (incumbent), 54, Casey Forsmann, 24, Justyn Hanson, 19.
LAPWAI SCHOOL BOARD
Results for Lapwai School Board were unavailable.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.