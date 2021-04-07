The Clearwater County commissioners joined a growing number of Idaho governmental jurisdictions asserting their support of state and federal constitutions and opposing any efforts to abridge Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.
In a resolution approved Monday, the commissioners said citizens of Clearwater County “are opposed to any legislation proposed by the Idaho State Legislature, the governor of Idaho, the United States Congress or the President of the Unite(d) States that would infringe upon the right of the people to keep and bear arms or would ban the possession and use of firearms, magazines, ammunition or accessories necessary to citizens ... for defense of life, liberty and property.”
The resolution also said citizens opposed any state or federal legislation “that would require a firearms owner ID card, registration of firearms or a tax on the possession of firearms or ammunition within Clearwater County.”
Commission Chairman Rick Winkel said the commissioners have received numerous phone calls lately regarding this issue, although no one was present at the commission meeting Monday when the resolution was adopted.
“I think where we’re seeing an attempt (to undermine these rights) is in the U.S. Congress in things going on there nationally as far as politics,” Winkel said. “The majority (of our constituents) are very concerned with the right to keep and bear arms.”
The cities of Orofino and Kamiah have already adopted what are called “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolutions, as has Nez Perce County. Idaho County commissioners are considering a similar proposal but have made no decisions yet.
The commissioners’ resolution, however, does not focus solely on the Second Amendment, but affirms their support for the entire Bill of Rights, Winkel said. The resolution says elected officials of Clearwater County “will continue to defend and protect these Constitutional rights ... (and) encourage all citizens to exercise their right to vote in elections.”
It also encourages state and federal elected officials to “protect the freedoms of our citizens” and to “reject any proposed law or regulation that will infringe on or burden these freedoms or undermine the” state or federal constitutions.
