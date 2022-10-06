MOSCOW — In June 2020, Ijeoma Oluo was told her book, “So You Want to Talk About Race,” was the No. 1 New York Times bestseller.
Most authors would be excited, but Oluo was livid.
The reality of being a woman of color has come with undeniable difficulty, especially when she sees her people are being murdered all over the country.
“Oh, so now you can read a book? Now you can have this conversation?” Oluo said, talking about people reaching out to her after her novel got publicity. “It was not a celebration at all.”
Regardless, her novel was one that has brought many conversations to the table and onto the screens of America, with Oluo making appearances on “The Daily Show,” hosted by Trevor Noah, and MSNBC. And on Wednesday night, she spoke at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena at the invitation of the University of Idaho Women’s Center, which is celebrating its 50th year.
As Oluo continued through her journey as an author and “internet yeller,” she says each and every group is being tested for tolerance until every right is “rolled back.”
“When university and staff are being told not to educate or advise reproductive health care or provide contraceptives to students, they are being tested for tolerance,’’ Oluo said, referring to the recently publicized abortion guidelines at UI. “Question is, will you pass or fail this test?”
With a room filled with more than 250 students, many nodded their heads in agreement after Oluo recognized the current reality for students attending UI.
Oluo also said people of color are being tested in classrooms and in every workplace until those in charge feel like “they are not a threat.”
“Our power is feared; our freedom is feared; our potential is feared,” Oluo said.
After Oluo ended her speech and received a standing ovation from the audience, there were 10 minutes where students were able to ask questions. One person asked if she was intimidated to come to Idaho.
Although she laughed, Oluo answered honestly.
“Yeah, yeah of course,” Oluo said. “But the truth is, there isn’t a safe space in this country for us.”
She said that although it can be hard for her to be in a certain state, she wouldn’t consider being “intimidated” a reason to not continue her work.
“I think I’m pretty dope,” Oluo said. “I’m a Black woman that’s pretty damn amazing; I don’t think the people bringing me down are.”
