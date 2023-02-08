Attorneys on Tuesday filed a petition with the Idaho Supreme Court opposing a gag order that prohibits law enforcement and attorneys from talking publicly about the Bryan Kohberger case.

Kohberger is in Latah County Jail facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.