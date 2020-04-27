Due dates for all materials checked out from a Valnet library, and not overdue when libraries in the Valnet library consortium closed because of stay-at-home orders given by governors of Idaho and Washington, were moved to May 29.
———
The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., is closed to the public. Although the librarians are not in the building, they are still available to help those who have library related needs. Ask a Librarian will be available Monday through Thursday each week until the library reopens to the public. From 1-4 p.m., librarians will be available at (208) 798-2525 to answer questions about what to read next, accessing digital resources, finding quality educational resources, self-registration or account information and general reference library topics.
More information is available at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
All branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed to the public at this time. Bookdrops are also closed. Patrons are asked to keep materials until the May 29 due date. Late fees have been put on hold.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North St., is closed. Wi-Fi access is available in parking areas surrounding the library.
For more information visit grangeville.us/grangeville-centennial-library.
———
All Latah County Library District locations are closed. Area residents are encouraged to use their library cards to access the library’s free digital resources at latahlibrary.org, including downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, magazines, streaming movies and online courses. Online registration for free library cards is available at valnet.org. Storytimes for children will be provided via the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is closed to the public and curbside pick-up has been canceled. Patrons should return items to the front of the library and place them in the appropriately labeled box during daytime hours only. All due dates on previously and currently borrowed items have been extended until May 29. Patrons should not return items if they or anyone in their household have recently been or are currently ill.
For more information visit orofinolibrary.com.
———
All Prairie River Library District locations are closed. Curbside pickup has been canceled. Holds will be kept waiting until the service is rescheduled or the library reopens. Patrons do not need to return materials for the time being. No overdue charges will be enforced during the closure.
More information is available at www.prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — The library has suspended home book delivery service and moved exclusively to online and remote services. All material due dates are extended until the library reopens; no overdue fines will be charged. The library asks patrons to keep borrowed items with them until the library reopens.
To open a new library account or for urgent library needs or questions, patrons can contact library director Joanna Bailey at (509) 338-3252 or jbailey@neill-lib.org.
For more information visit neill-lib.org.
———
Whitman County Library remains closed, but the WA Anytime Digital collection of more than 40,000 ebooks and audiobooks is open 24/7. Patrons can visit overdrive.com anytime or download the reading app Libby from OverDrive, select Whitman County Library and enter their library card to access this free collection. Whitman County residents without a library card can sign up for an Instant Digital Library card through June 30 and begin borrowing ebooks and audiobooks by entering a cellphone number.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.