Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., and the Lewiston Library Foundation have announced the opening of the Rooftop Gallery and Performance Space. The grand opening will take place from 1-6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Online registration for the library’s Summer Reading Program is open. Patrons can register at the new roof-top space from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Saturday.
Park Story Times are on hiatus until June 16. Times and locations include 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park, 10 a.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park and 10 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers are available by appointment and laptops are available for parking lot use during open hours. The Heights Branch, 2036 Fourth Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Asotin Branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
The Summer Reading Program has begun. Adult Summer Reading Book Bingo runs through Aug. 31. Patrons can track books online or pick up a challenge card at the library and can complete a bingo for a prize and a blackout for entry for the grand prize drawing for a Kindle Paperwhite and canvas book bag.
True Story: a Nonfiction Book Club will discuss “The Open Heart Club” by Gabriel Brownstein at 10:30 a.m. June 16 via Zoom. A form to receive an email invite to the discussion can be found on the library’s website.
The library offers 30-minute one-on-one tech help appointments from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays either via Zoom or over the phone. Patrons can register online.
Washington State Parks Discover Pass and activity backpacks are available for checkout. They include a Discover Pass for free entry into Washington State Parks, binoculars, bird, tree and wildflower field guides and a Washington State Parks map. The backpacks can be checked out for as long as two weeks and are limited to one per family.
Explore and Learn videos are posted to Facebook at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Kits containing all items needed to follow along from home are available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays outside the main doors.
“Friendly Faces, Interesting Places” videos are posted to Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Activity kits to further explore that week’s topic are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays outside the main doors.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Public Library
MOSCOW — The library, 110 S Jefferson St., will host a live chat with illustrator and author Noah Kroese at 9 a.m. June 18 at facebook.com/latahlibrary. Make-a-Zine to-go kits will be available while supplies last.
Fairyopolis will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. June 24. Participants will build a fairy home. Supplies are limited. Participants may email a picture of their fairy home and email it to programming@latahlibrary.org with their name and age for a chance to win a prize.
Registration for “Imagine Your Story,” the Summer Reading Program at the Latah County Library District, is open and can be completed in person or online. The program runs through July 27.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is now open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside services are still available. A limited number of computers will be available by appointment. Donations of books or other items are not being accepted at this time.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
Registration for this year’s free Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” is open for all eight branches. Each branch has different activities and dates planned; patrons may check their local branch online or call district headquarters in Lapwai at (208) 843-7254.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open at 10 a.m. weekdays for at-risk patrons, and for limited intervals from 3-3:45, 4-4:45, 5-5:45 and 6-6:45 p.m. for the general public. Patrons can call (509) 334-3595 to schedule an appointment. Curbside service is available from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
The Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” begins Friday and runs through July 30. Registration can be completed at neill-lib.beanstack.org.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library
This year’s free Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” will begin June 14 and is open to all ages. To earn prizes, children must log 10 hours; teens need to read three books and complete three activities; and adults must read three books, complete three activities, or a combination of both, to be entered into a prize drawing to win one of five $25 gift certificates to a local business. Registration can be completed online at whitco.lib.wa.us/beanstack.
Pet Show and Tell will take place at 7 p.m. June 17 via Zoom.
The district is holding a Picture Your Pet (or Wildlife) Contest. Enter a photo before Aug. 31 at bit.ly/wclphoto_contest, and the picture may be shared on the library website.
The Paint-A-Pot grab-n-go event is happening at the Colfax, Colton, Garfield and Uniontown branches during the month of June. Supplies are limited.
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., will show Ken Carper’s photography exhibit, “Spring and Summer in the Palouse,” through the summer.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.