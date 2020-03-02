Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
Family STEAM Day be at 1 p.m. Saturday, with a focus on robotics.
There will be a discussion on “Love Medicine” by Louise Erdrich at 6:45 p.m. March 10, with scholar Nancy Casey.
More information is available at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
Play & Learn will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Asotin County Library’s Heights Branch, 2036 Fourth Ave., until construction on the downtown branch is complete. There will be activities, snacks, stories and songs for children and their caregivers.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
———
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. It is a free program for children younger than 5 and their parents/caregivers. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us/
———
COLFAX — Early Learning Storytime takes place from 10:10-11:30 a.m. at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.
———
COLTON — At 10:30 every Monday, the Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., hosts storytime for children younger than 5.
———
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
———
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., holds adult game sessions at 11 a.m. every Thursday.
At 3:30 p.m. every Thursday, the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
———
ENDICOTT — At 10 a.m. every Friday, the Endicott Library, 324 E St., holds storytime for kids younger than 6.
———
GARFIELD — Storytime takes place at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St.
———
GENESEE — Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Genesee Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave.
A three-part Home Landscape Design Course with instructor Ashkan Nochian will take place Wednesday, March 23 and April 26. Wednesday’s session will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will focus on drawing base maps to scale.
University of Idaho Extension educator Iris Mayes will provide a seed-starting demonstration at 5:30 p.m. March 11. Attendees should bring containers to take home tomato, pepper and corn starters.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
JULIAETTA — From noon to 2 p.m. every Monday, the Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., hosts games of pinochle. No experience is necessary, and all players are welcome.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.
———
KAMIAH — Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Kamiah Library, 505 Main St.
Open Minds Open Books will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the topic of body image.
Writing Group will meet at 4 p.m. March 10. The assignment is 300 words with “willow tree” as the prompt.
———
KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults, from 1-5 p.m. every Monday.
Lego in the Library takes place from 3:30-6 p.m. every Friday. All ages are welcome.
———
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
———
POTLATCH — University of Idaho English professor Diane Kelly-Riley and a group of her students will showcase several new digital projects for Company Town Legacy at the Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Company Town Legacy is a community history project exploring what happens when the company leaves.
———
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
A Chess, Checkers & Pizza party for youth in grades sixth-12 will take place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The library will hold a short screening of the documentary “College Behind Bars” at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by a keynote address with Dr. Anna Plemons of Washington State University.
Spokane Falls Community College is partnering with Neill Public Library to offer free workshops on getting a college education. The first session will take place at 1 p.m. March 14 and will focus on high school completion and adult basic education.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., offers Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
———
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time is from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday at the Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce Ave.
Story Time takes place at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.