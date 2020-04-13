The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., is closed to help minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 in the community. Although the librarians are not in the building, they are still available to help those who have library-related needs. Beginning today, from 1-4 p.m., librarians will be available at (208) 798-2525 to answer questions about what to read next, accessing digital resources, finding quality educational resources, self-registration or account information and general reference library topics. “Ask a Librarian” will be available Monday through Thursday each week until the library reopens to the public.
More information is available at the library’s website, lewistonlibrary.org.
———
Both branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave., are closed to the public at this time. Bookdrops are also closed, and patrons are asked to keep materials until the April 30 due date. Late fees have been put on hold.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North St., is closed. Wi-Fi access will continue to be available in parking areas surrounding the library.
More information is available by visiting grangeville.us/grangeville-centennial-library.
———
All Latah County Library District locations are closed until further notice. Staff members will continue to work. Curbside pickup is also canceled. Area residents are encouraged to use their library cards to access the library’s free digital resources at latahlibrary.org, including downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, magazines, streaming movies and online courses. Online registration for free library cards is available at valnet.org. Storytimes for children will be provided via the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is closed to the public and curbside pickup has been canceled. The library staff requests that patrons who are returning items return these items to the front of the library and place them in the appropriately labeled box during daytime hours only.
All due dates on previously and currently borrowed items have been extended until April 30. Please do not return items at this time if you or anyone in your household has recently been or are currently ill.
For more information visit orofinolibrary.com.
———
All Prairie River Library District locations are closed until further notice. Curbside pickup has been canceled. Holds will be kept waiting until the service is rescheduled or the library reopens. Patrons do not need to return materials for the time being. No overdue charges will be enforced during the closure
More information can be found at www.prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library does not have staff working on-site. The library has suspended home book delivery service and moved exclusively to online and remote services. All material due dates will be extended until the library reopens, and no overdue fines will be charged. Library officials ask patrons to keep their borrowed items with them until the library reopens.
To open a new library account or for urgent library needs or questions, patrons can contact Director Joanna Bailey at (509) 338-3252 or jbailey@neill-lib.org.
For more information visit neill-lib.org.
———
Whitman County Libraries are not accepting requests for materials. All nonessential staff members are home, in compliance of the governor’s order.
More information can be found at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.