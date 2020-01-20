A majority of libraries will be closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
——
Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
Local historian Steven Branting will present “The History of Nursing in the Lewis Clark Valley” at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow in the second-floor event space.
The next topic for the Doing Democracy Series is “Finding Common Ground Through the Practice of Civil Discourse.” The discussion will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor event space.
More information is available at lewistonlibrary.org.
——
Operations at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., have been moved to the library annex because of renovation work. The annex hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Normal hours will resume tomorrow.
Book Night takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday. The book of choice this month is “Frankenstein,” by Mary Shelley.
Play & Learn takes place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Branch and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Heights Branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. There will be activities, snacks, stories and songs for children and their caregivers.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
——
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime, a free program for children younger than 5 and their parents or caregivers, is at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
——
COLFAX — Book Club meets Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. This month, members are asked to choose a title published during their decade of birth to read and discuss.
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Daniela Miranda with Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse will be on the main floor of the Colfax Library to raise awareness from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 28. Handouts will be available to the public.
Early Learning Storytime takes place from 10:10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday.
More information is available at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
——
COLTON — Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. the Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., hosts storytime for children younger than 5.
Local beekeeper Charlene Purtee will give a free presentation on honeybees and their importance at 6 p.m. Thursday.
More information is available at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
——
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
——
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., holds adult game sessions every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
——
ENDICOTT — Storytime for kids younger than 6 takes place at 10 a.m. every Friday.
——
GARFIELD — Storytime takes place at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday morning at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St.
——
GENESEE — Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Genesee Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave.
More information available is at https://www.latahlibrary.org/.
——
JULIAETTA — The Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., hosts games of pinochle from noon to 2 p.m. every Monday. No is experience necessary.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.
More information is available at https://www.latahlibrary.org.
——
KAMIAH — Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, 505 Main St.
——
KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults, from 1-5 p.m. Mondays.
Lego in the Library takes place from 3:30-6 p.m. every Friday. All ages are welcome.
——
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
More information is available at https://www.latahlibrary.org.
——
NEZPERCE — The library, located at 602 Fourth Ave., will be showing the film “Smoke Signals” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30. A variety of soups will be available. The film is rated PG-13.
——
OROFINO — Book club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave. This month’s book of choice is “The Giver of Stars,” by Jo Jo Moyes.
More information is available at https://orofinolibrary.com.
——
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels welcome.
Sew Happy! Hand & Machine Sewing Club meets at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. All skill levels welcome.
More information is is available at neill-lib.org.
——
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library, 110 S Montgomery St., hosts Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
——
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time is from 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce Ave.
Story Time takes place at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.