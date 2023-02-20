On a sunny but cold morning, Joe Blodgett walks the well-trodden dirt path along the Bateman Causeway.

Roughly 550 feet long and 40 feet wide and 40 feet tall, the artificial earthen causeway connects the central Washington city of Richland to Bateman Island, a quarter of a square mile, naturally occurring island that sits in a delta at the mouth of the Yakima River where the Yakima flows into the Columbia.