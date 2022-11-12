There’s a new competition coming to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley: the Snake River Rumble.

Taking over the Clarkston High School gym Friday were teams that used their engineering skills to build robots for the first-ever VEX robotics competition in Clarkston. There were 10 teams total, including three from Clarkston and three from Asotin, and some came from as far as Seattle, Bellingham and Sandy, Ore.

Tags

Recommended for you