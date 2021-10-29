MOSCOW — A resolution from the University of Idaho’s student government to remove the indoor mask mandate on campus failed to pass its legislative branch following a passionate open forum Wednesday evening.
While the decision to make such a policy change rests on the shoulders of UI President Scott Green, resolutions approved by the Associated Students University of Idaho are considered representative of the broader student body.
The document calling upon Green to rescind the mask requirement in certain campus buildings was defeated, with eight of the 11 sitting senators voting against it, according to ASUI Vice President Katie Hettinga.
“We had a huge student turnout,” Hettinga said. “The meeting lasted until 11 p.m. For context, we always start at 7 p.m. and are usually adjourned by 8 p.m.”
For a resolution to pass, eight of the 11 student senators must vote in favor.
Before the vote, the resolution was amended from its original version to apply only to the university’s library, recreation center and student union building. A previous version called for the mandate’s removal among all campus buildings.
One of the main concerns with the original bill was the safety of faculty, Hettinga said.
“They may feel uncomfortable with a lack of masks in their classrooms,” she said. “And many students do not feel comfortable sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with people not wearing masks, especially not knowing whether they’re vaccinated.”
Students in favor of ending the mandate on campus argued during a lengthy open forum that cloth masks don’t help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and instead impose restrictions on individual liberties.
The resolution itself states masks hinder classroom discussion and isolate students from their peers.
“Looking at the sources cited throughout the resolution, it was disappointing to see we’re not accurately representing the science out there,” Hettinga said. “In my opinion, passing something like this would be totally contradictory to resolutions ASUI has supported in the past.”
Those who spoke in opposition to the resolution brought forward concerns of classroom transmission.
Some worried a maskless campus could increase the burden on local health care providers at a time when many hospitals across the state are continuing to operate under crisis standards of care.
Hettinga added there was additional discussion on how COVID-19 disproportionately affects minorities and people of color.
“I’m very glad this resolution was brought to the senate floor and discussed by the student body,” she said. “Our job at ASUI is to best represent the interests of enrolled students.”
She also expressed sympathy for university administrators tasked with managing the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic and determining where financial and human resources are funneled to mitigate the spread.
“My impression based on meetings with administrators is that they are tired of dealing with COVID-19,” Hettinga said. “Especially considering the quality of education they want to provide.”
