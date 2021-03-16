ASOTIN — Asotin County District Court will once again be handling municipal court case for the city of Asotin, if the city and state approve an agreement that was passed by the county Monday night.
At an evening Asotin County Commission meeting, officials voted 3-0 in favor of a resolution that outlines the arrangement. The move comes several years after the city opted to take over its own misdemeanor cases and hold court at the Asotin City Hall once a month.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said the new interlocal agreement has been in the works for several weeks with Asotin Mayor Dwayne Paris. One change was made to the document Monday, calling for the city to pay for any special indigent defense items, such as interpretive services.
“We are mirroring the contract we have with the city of Clarkston,” Shinn said.
The agreement now heads back to the city of Asotin and to the Washington Administrative Office of the Courts for final approval. The state’s decision could take as much as 90 days, Shinn said.
In other county business, the commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of vacating the right of way on a steep portion of Quailwood Drive near Critchfield Road. The short stretch will be closed to the public, but access for emergency vehicles will be allowed.
Michael White, county engineer, said Asotin County has addressed several concerns submitted during the public comment period and accommodated existing utility easements. The road does not meet county standards, and the decision to vacate was based on the “health, welfare and safety” of county residents, he said.
“This will be considered a private drive,” White said.
A resident who objected to the change said the road closure will be an inconvenience, and others said they didn’t see the notifications. Officials said it was published several times, a public hearing was conducted and information was available online, but larger signs that can be seen from the road will be posted at future sites slated for changes.
“If people don’t see it, it becomes a surprise,” Shinn said.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman thanked White for his due diligence on the project.
“You’ve done a good job talking to everybody.”
The paperwork to move forward with building a new Asotin County Jail in Clarkston soon will be headed to the city’s planning and zoning panel, officials said. A resolution designating Whitman as the person to sign documents was approved with a 3-0 vote.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the Asotin County Fair Board is actively planning the late-April event and searching for answers on how many people will be allowed inside the gates. A call with Dr. Bob Lutz, the county’s medical officer, Brady Woodbury, public health administrator, and a Department of Health official at the state is planned for today.
Whitman said the county is looking forward to moving into Phase 3 of the governor’s COVID-19 reopening plan on March 22, but officials also want more specific details on what it entails. So far, it seems like Gov. Jay Inslee is “making it up as he goes along,” Whitman said.
