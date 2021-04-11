ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners are hosting a town hall meeting this week to discuss plans for the new Asotin County Jail.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Blvd., and an audio Zoom link will be available at co.asotin.wa.us/164.
Those attending in person will be required to wear masks and social distancing is mandatory, officials said.
The town hall session marks the fifth public gathering about the jail since the county began discussions two years ago on how to replace the aging facility in Clarkston.
Voters approved a 0.3 percent public safety sales tax in 2019, and the money that began accruing in 2020 is specifically earmarked for construction, maintenance and operation of the new jail.
Architects from Florida who have built more than 300 corrections facilities across the country have been hired to work on designs.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said topics of discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting include a progress update and public input on the 14th Street and Port Drive site.
The county is in the process of purchasing 6.4 acres of private property in the port area for the new jail.
Part of the process includes an application for a “zone text amendment,” which has been filed with the city of Clarkston. The city’s planning and zoning commission will conduct a public hearing on the application at 6 p.m. May 3. The issue is expected to go before the City Council in June or July.
Along with the public, elected officials from Clarkston and Asotin have been invited to attend the town hall meeting.
“We’re extremely happy with the cooperation from the Clarkston Public Works Department,” Shinn said. “Public Works Director Kevin Poole has been working hand in hand with us on this.”
