ASOTIN — A new deputy prosecutor was sworn in this week in Asotin County.
Erin Weaver, 29, will be handling misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases in District Court on behalf of the county. She graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law in 2018.
Weaver, who grew up in Troy, is familiar with the region. She now lives in Moscow and said she’s looking forward to her career in Asotin County. She is filling a position formerly held by Craig Watt, who resigned in February to work at a private law firm in Moscow.
“I’ve always wanted to be a prosecuting attorney,” she said. “I think it’s really important to advocate for community safety and victims’ rights.”
Prosecutor Ben Nichols said Weaver is a “great addition” to the team. She joins prosecuting attorneys Curt Liedkie, Nick Ward and Nichols in the Asotin County department.
“She offers enthusiasm and energy that is a boost to all of us in the office,” Nichols said.