Asotin County officials eye next phase

ASOTIN — The possibility of moving into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan has prompted questions from Asotin County officials and hope for Clarkston businesses.
Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties were recently bumped into Phase 2, which allows for more indoor dining, but county officials are hoping for more local control and further easements of pandemic restrictions.
At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, officials said they want to know more details about the next phase and when it is likely to occur. The county is meeting the required metrics and wants to be considered on its own merits, rather than being lumped in with the East Region that includes Spokane.
Brady Woodbury, administrator of the Asotin County Public Health District, said only 12 positive cases have been reported here in the last two weeks and no one is hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
Woodbury is serving on a state committee that’s looking into the next phase, and he has high hopes about Asotin County moving into Phase 3 in the near future. In real-time numbers, the county qualifies right now, but efforts have been hampered by the regionalized approach, he said.
The public health official said he and other eastern Washington representatives are advocating for four phases of the reopening plan in Washington, and they want goals that are achievable by rural counties. Lumping Spokane into the mix has hampered advancement, he said.
“We have made the message loud and clear that we want guidance from the governor that we can achieve,” Woodbury told the commissioners. “We don’t want something that’s impossible.”
Local officials are also asking for more details on what Phase 3 will look like. Allowing more people inside restaurants and businesses is a priority in a county that’s hurting from the effects of COVID-19 regulations, they said.
Woodbury said he has three meetings at the state level this week, and will report back with any outcomes.
“I’m shooting for four phases with Phase 4 being mostly open,” Woodbury said. “We want rules that address our local issues, and we are trying to make our voices heard.”
At the state level, Dr. Bob Lutz, the county’s medical officer, is trying to get schools open, Woodbury said.
A recent vaccine event for teachers and day care workers was a success, the public health official said. About 150 people were given shots at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium Saturday, and another mass vaccine clinic for the public is in the works.
In other county business, Will Rutherford Jr., of Florida, updated the commissioners on the new jail. Rutherford is an architect overseeing the design and permitting process.
He said all documents for a text zone amendment have been submitted to the city of Clarkston to move forward with building a $13.7 million jail near the intersection of 14th and Fair streets.
“We have no issues, as far as we know,” Rutherford said.
The project is on schedule, and the next phase will be aimed at design development, Rutherford said. The firm hopes to lock in steel prices and proceed with a construction management review and bids from qualified contractors for the project.
“We are moving along with no issues and no problems,” Rutherford said. “We have a great working relationship with the sheriff’s office, and we will meet the budget requirements.”
Two billboards along 15th Street were denied, based on recommendations from the county’s planning and zoning commission. Lamar Cos. wanted to construct billboards similar to those on Fleshman Way in a residential area that’s moving toward commercial use. The conditional-use permits didn’t get any traction at the planning level, based on public feedback from neighbors.
A decision on vacating Quailwood Drive off Critchfield Road has been postponed until next week. The commissioners said they received a lot of written public comments last week and want to review the feedback before taking action.
