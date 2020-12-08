ASOTIN — The global pandemic created numerous challenges in 2020, but Asotin County department heads and elected officials did a good job of “holding the line,” said Chief Operating Officer Chris Kemp.
She and the Asotin County commissioners went over changes to the 2020 budget and the 2021 outlook Monday during two public hearings. The board plans to take action next week, and county residents can offer feedback on the financial forecast through noon Friday.
Kemp said the county’s overall budget in 2021 is on track to be $29.8 million, and the general fund will increase by about $200,000, from $8.7 million to $8.9 million. The increase is linked to climbing costs for personnel.
The general fund covers most courthouse operations, such as the assessor, auditor, treasurer, elections and administration. The biggest piece of the pie goes toward criminal justice, which accounts for 71 percent of the fund.
Kemp said the pandemic affected every department and numerous safety protocols were established. The county received $1.7 million in CARES funding, which helped cover the additional expenses.
“We used a significant amount on technology,” Kemp said. “We spent $184,000 on a hands-free body scanner at the jail. We helped small businesses through (the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association.) We’re installing air purifiers in the courthouse, and we now have someone at the front door helping with compliance. Those are just a few examples.”
Employees have worked diligently to meet the state’s COVID-19 requirements and still serve the public, officials said. Jury trials were moved to the Asotin County Fire District station on Appleside Boulevard, and weekly meetings shifted to an online format. Plexiglass has been installed throughout the courthouse, and masks are required to enter.
The county is poised to end the year with a cash balance of about $1.5 million, Kemp said, which is 17 percent of the general fund. One union contract has not been finalized, so that number could change, she said.
“We don’t know what next year will bring, but we will work as hard as we did this year to stay within our budget,” Chairman Chris Seubert said.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said he’s especially pleased no county employees had to be laid off during the crisis.
“When all things are considered for fiscal year 2020, particularly the COVID crisis and the resulting economic shutdown for many businesses, the county has been able to avoid furloughs or layoffs,” Shinn said. “The elected officials, department heads and especially the county employees have adapted to new working styles and delivery models, while still providing essential services to the public.”
In other county business, Michael Grimm was appointed to the Veterans Advisory Board, and Shannon Grow is the newest Asotin County Library board member. Volunteer positions are open on a wide range of county boards and organizations. More information about the openings is available by calling (509) 243-2060.
