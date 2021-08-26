Asotin County Library wins $3,000 grant

The Asotin County Library has been awarded a grant to help workers better serve small and rural communities.
According to a news release issued Wednesday, the library was one of five in Washington selected to participate in a project focused on transforming communities. The competitive award given to 450 libraries in the nation comes with a $3,000 grant earmarked for programs and services.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Erin Kolb, adult services librarian. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us determine possible projects and services for our Asotin County residents.”
As part of the grant process, Kolb recently completed a course on how to lead group conversations. Two online community discussions hosted by the library are scheduled in September.
Kolb said each program will begin with a short presentation about current library services, and Asotin County residents are encouraged to attend and bring their questions and ideas.
“Yes, this is an opportunity for us to share a bit about what we offer at the library besides the obvious, but what we are really hoping for is a lively conversation with the residents we serve,” Kolb said. “We want to provide an opportunity to gather, visit and ideally leave with a project idea that positively serves our community that is funded with grant money.”
The events are planned for 2 p.m. Sept. 22 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Anyone who is interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation may contact Kolb at ekolb@aclib.org, by phone at (509) 758-5454 or visit asotincountylibrary.org for more information.
Since 2014, the initiative has helped communities reimagine the role libraries play in supporting towns and cities, Kolb said. Libraries of all types have promoted free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums, including anti-violence activities and a space to discuss challenging topics.
Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.