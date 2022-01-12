ASOTIN — A new commander was hired Tuesday to oversee the Asotin County Jail.
Nate Uhlorn, who currently works for the Washington State Department of Corrections, has accepted the job offer from Asotin County.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand said he reached out to Uhlorn, a former Asotin County corrections deputy, because he has “a vast amount of experience working in the jail setting.”
Uhlorn will replace Jim Smith, a longtime law enforcement officer who is retiring at the end of the month after seven years at the helm of the jail.
“I believe Nate will continue the leadership Capt. Smith has shown at the jail,” Hilderbrand said in an email announcing the new hire.
Uhlorn’s first day in his new role is Feb. 1.