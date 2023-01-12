After more than two full years of responding to a pandemic, the Asotin County Public Health District has some new board members and projects that aren’t all dominated by COVID-19.
Septic systems, drug overdoses and other public health issues are moving back into the spotlight. Officials say COVID-19 is still a concern, but it’s not the only topic on the agenda at the board’s monthly meetings.
“Some of the primary challenges facing the health district in 2023 are always on-site sewage issues — including undersized lots and septic system challenges — which is why we are working on an updated policy currently,” said Administrator Brady Woodbury.
Changing and newly circulating respiratory viruses, as well as tracking and preventing other communicable illnesses, are on the list, along with opioid and other drug overdoses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Woodbury said. Tobacco and vape prevention continue to be a focus, along with changing environmental hazards, such as increased wildfire smoke, heat and other weather-related emergencies.
“Overall the health district works with others in the community, including restaurants, schools, health care providers, county and city planners and leaders, and other community members to try to create a safe and healthy environment for all Asotin County residents,” Woodbury said.
As of July, the Board of Health was reorganized in accordance with Washington state law that called for three volunteer community members and three elected officials. Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman is the chairperson, Clarkston City Councilor Skate Pierce is the vice chairperson, and Asotin City Councilor Lori Loseth is a longtime member.
The board also includes Dan Button, a retired Marine Corps veteran who has served in several community roles, Lisa Barnes, a nurse practitioner at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, and Brendan Johnson, principal of Asotin High School.
However, one position is still open. The district is searching for a local health officer to replace Dr. Bob Lutz, who is filling in as an interim member. Lutz is now the regional medical officer for the state Department of Health.
“As of yet we have not selected anyone,” Whitman said. “The requirements for this position are unique so we knew it would take time. In the meantime, Dr. Lutz continues to provide outstanding support.”
Ideally, the next health officer will be someone who lives or works in Asotin County and truly knows the community and culture, said Lutz, who resides in Spokane.
“During the pandemic, it was an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Lutz said. “Brady has assembled a really good team, and now they’re able to begin to focus on more nonpandemic issues.”
Lutz said it’s important to remember COVID-19 remains a health risk. He is a steadfast advocate for vaccinations, frequent hand-washing and wearing a mask in crowded places.
“When I go to a grocery store, I still wear a mask,” Lutz said. “COVID is not over yet, especially in communities where you don’t have a high vaccination rate.”
Whitman said he’s pleased with how the Board of Health is responding to a variety of concerns. In 2020-21, the meetings were mostly related to the pandemic, but the focus has since widened.
“The new organization of the board is proving successful in obtaining more broad ideas and focus on the community,” Whitman said. “Most recently, the board has worked with the health district in the development of an on-site sewage policy that includes procedures for undersized building lots. This policy is expected to have a final vote on Jan. 30.”
The Board of Health generally meets at 1 p.m. on the last Monday of the month in the Courthouse Annex in Asotin. Agendas and minutes from current and past meetings can be found on the Asotin County Health District webpage at asotincountypublichealth.org.
“Although only required quarterly, the board feels monthly meetings continue to be necessary given the ever-changing situations with viruses and COVID,” Whitman said.