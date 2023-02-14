Old Asotin City Hall building is heading to the auction block

Paris

Asotin officials are considering increasing the mayor’s monthly salary from $350 to $500.

At Monday night’s council meeting, Councilors Tim Ottmar and Steve Cowdrey said the pay hasn’t gone up in many years, and the mayor is putting in long hours and lots of work to oversee six city employees and a budget of more than $1 million.