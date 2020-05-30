Arraignment set for man arrested on Interstate Bridge

The initial arraignment for a homeless man who was arrested by Clarkston police on the Interstate Bridge was set for June 15 in Asotin County Superior Court by Asotin County District Court Judge Tina Kernan on Friday.
Bryan C. Herbert, 33, faces three felony counts of second-degree theft and a gross misdemeanor count of third-degree theft for allegedly taking a backpack from Calub Largent under the bridge on the Clarkston side Thursday afternoon.
The maximum penalty for second-degree theft in Washington is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty for the gross misdemeanor third-degree theft in Washington is 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Herbert allegedly dumped some items out of the backpack into the Snake River, Clarkston police said. Largent lost a credit card, a personal diary, a wallet, his DD-214 (a certificate of release or discharge from military service), which had a total value of $200, court records said.
Police recovered a camouflage backpack, credit cards and personal effects belonging to Largent valued at $50, court documents said.
Largent brandished a BB gun and chased Herbert, who easily escaped toward Lewiston because he was riding a bike. Police caught up to Herbert on the Interstate Bridge as he attempted to go back to Clarkston, possibly to escape Lewiston police, who were searching for him, court records said.
Kernan set bail at $10,000 in the case.