Arguments made over capital gains tax

FILE - The sun dial near the Legislative Building is shown under cloudy skies, March 10, 2022, at the state Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

 Ted S. Warren

OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court on Thursday heard arguments in one of the most controversial cases it’s seen in recent years — the capital gains tax.

Attorneys for the state and for the plaintiffs in the case, Chris Quinn v. State of Washington, argued in front of the court’s nine justices in what will be another ruling in the decades-long fight over the constitutionality of income taxes in Washington.

