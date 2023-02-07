Several schools in Idaho and Washington have levies on the ballot for the Feb. 14 and March 14 elections.
Washington residents will have a special election Feb. 14. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or deposited in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Election Day. The following school districts have educational programs and operation levies, which funds the costs that operate the school district:
Lamont School District: starting rate of $2.59 per $1,000 of assessed value for a total $132,000 levy for two years.
Colton School District: $2.26 per $1,000 assessed value for a total $398,947 levy for one year.
Oakesdale School District: $3.68 per $1,000 assessed value for a total $667,000 levy for four years.
Pomeroy School District: educational and operation levy — starting rate $2.15 per $1,000 assessed value for $1.1 million levy for four years; capital levy for safety and infrastructure improvements — $1 per $1,000 assessed value for a total $500,000 levy for six years.
The bond election for a Clarkston High School will be in April.
Residents in Idaho will be able to vote on several supplemental levies or plant facility reserve fund levies, which pay for the expenses of maintaining and operating the school district, including safety and health of buildings.
Lewiston School District: $395 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for five years (the district has a levy by rate, not a total amount).
Genesee School District: $442.46 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for a total $1,185,000 levy for one year.
Kendrick Joint School District: plant facility reserve fund — $28.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for a total $60,000 levy for five years; supplemental levy — $358.79 per $100,000 for a total $750,000 levy for two years.
Highland Joint School District in Craigmont: $248.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for a total $499,000 levy for one year.
Potlatch School District: $408.60 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for a total $1.6 million levy for one year.
Absentee ballots can be requested at voteidaho.gov or at the county courthouse through March 3. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 14 and early voting can be done through March 10.