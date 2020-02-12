Music teachers in north central Idaho racked up several awards for their work as they were recognized with top honors by the Idaho Music Educators Association late last month.
Brendan Burns, a music teacher at Lewiston High School, was named the 2020 Idaho Young Music Educator of the Year, while Kathleen Tetwiler, with the Orofino School District, was recognized as the 2020 Idaho Music Educator of the Year.
Bob Wicks, the District 2 president of the Idaho Music Educators Association, said five area teachers won awards this year for their dedication to their craft.
“It’s a good thing for our area because we are very rural and we have teachers who are doing great things in our area,” Wicks said. “Usually these awards go to someone down south, so it’s just great to recognize the people who are working in our area.”
Burns joined the staff at Lewiston High School in the fall of 2014. He’s in charge of the concert band, jazz band, guitar, music appreciation, and piano and keyboarding classes.
Burns, a 2014 graduate of the University of Idaho, also conducts pep band and the pit orchestra for the theater department’s annual musical. He is the current District 2 vice president and Idaho All-State Orchestra chairman. Burns also plays baritone for the Lewiston Community Band, conducts pit orchestras for the Lewiston Civic Theatre and plays the trombone for the Lewis-Clark State College jazz band. He is a member of a local cover band named “Katz Band.”
“Since his time at LHS, the instrumental music program has grown to around 100 band members, the addition of a second jazz band, and for the first time since 2006, a string orchestra class,” Wicks said in an email. “The program is expected to grow even more as Lewiston High School will transition from a 10-12 (grade school) to a 9-12 school.”
Tetwiler, who was named the Idaho Music Educator of the Year, has been an educator for 27 years, 18 of which have been in the Orofino School District. She currently teaches 6-12 grade bands, choirs and is the adviser for the Orofino dance team.
“The last few years she has even gone out to teach music at a one-room schoolhouse in her district to ensure students receive music instruction each week by a certified music teacher,” Wicks said.
Tetwiler has served as the District 2 president, the mass band coordinator for the middle/junior high school in Orofino, and is the festival coordinator and the Idaho Music Educators Association middle level chairwoman and social media chairwoman.
“Kathleen has a large heart for students and is able to motivate them in times of struggle to rise above, dig deep and challenge them to be not only a better musician but a better person,” Wicks said.
Other area teachers given awards include:
Melissa Klinert, with the Moscow School District, was inducted into the Idaho Music Educators Hall of Fame. Klinert started teaching at Lena Whitmore Elementary School in 1981 and transferred to a choral position at Moscow Junior-Senior High School in 1991, where she remained until she retired in 2017.
Kathy Stefani, with the Moscow School District, was given the 2020 Idaho Music Educators Association’s Award of Excellence. Stefani has taught music for about 27 years in districts in Cottonwood, Grangeville and Garfield-Palouse. She’s the president of the Idaho Music Educators Association. She currently teaches music to kindergarten through fifth grade students at McDonald Elementary School.
Kelly Caldwell, with the Genesee School District, was awarded the association’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award. Caldwell taught K-12 music in Genesee for 17 years before he became the secondary principal 11 years ago. He’s been involved in the association as a teacher and indirectly as a principal.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.