MOSCOW — The Moscow Public Library is facing pressure to remove books containing material related to LGBTQ and sexuality, similar to the experience of another library to the north.

Banning books has become a hot topic among the public, while many Idaho libraries have received requests to take publications off shelves. Boundary County Library has received 18 complaints about materials it provides, and the Moscow Public Library has received four requests to question books available at the institution. Serious pressure to remove publications discussing gender and sexuality has affected libraries around the state, including Boundary County Library, a smaller library at the northwest point of Idaho in Bonners Ferry.

