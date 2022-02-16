BOISE — More than 100 bills and resolutions have been introduced in the Idaho Legislature in the past week as lawmakers rush to meet this week’s bill introduction deadline.
That’s about a third of all the legislation introduced so far this session.
Lawmakers from north central Idaho contributed to the influx. Collectively, they proposed more than a dozen bills and resolutions, including:
Full-day kindergarten and literacy intervention
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, co-sponsored legislation providing state funding for optional, full-day kindergarten services.
The state currently only funds half-day kindergarten. Schools that offer full-day classes have to pay for it through local levies or other means. Crabtree says this leads to disparities in educational opportunities across the state because of the varying ability districts have to raise funds.
Senate Bill 1315 has an estimated cost of about $43 million. It includes language requiring kindergarten classes to have a parental engagement component. There’s also a provision prohibiting districts from including kindergarten funding in their local levy requests if they accept state funding for full-day classes.
Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, co-sponsored the measure.
The three lawmakers also co-sponsored a bill changing the funding formula for literacy intervention.
The formula currently sends money to districts based on the average number of students in kindergarten through third grade who score basic or below basic on the annual Idaho Reading Indicator.
Senate Bill 1314 flips the formula to reward schools for performance. It provides funding based on how many students show improvement in their reading indicator scores. Bonus funding would be available for students who are economically disadvantaged or learning English as a second language.
Recognizing Idaho mining disaster
Two different concurrent resolutions were introduced recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Sunshine Mine fire and honoring Idaho’s mining industry.
The fire broke out on May 2, 1972. A total of 91 miners died from smoke inhalation or carbon monoxide poisoning, making it the deadliest mining disaster in Idaho history.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, co-sponsored one of the resolutions, together with Sen. Crabtree and Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, sponsored the second resolution. Her measure establishes May 2 as an annual Miners’ Memorial Day.
Honoring Louise McClure
Troy also sponsored a resolution honoring the life of Louise McClure, an advocate of the arts and wife of former U.S. Sen. James McClure.
McClure was born in Troy and grew up in Nezperce. She passed away in September.
Off-road vehicles
Rep. Shepherd introduced legislation allowing licensed off-road vehicles to operate on highway shoulders for limited distances.
Shepherd told the House Transportation and Defense Committee that the bill “is much needed in some areas, and will be totally insignificant in others.”
The bill allows off-road vehicles to use the shoulder of “non-full access highways” that have posted speed limits greater than 60 mph.
Drivers could use the shoulder for up to five miles, for the limited purpose of reaching another off-road vehicle trail or accessing business services like fuel, lodging and food.
Low-emission school buses
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, co-sponsored Senate Bill 1319, which modifies state law so school districts can apply for federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act grant funds to purchase low-emission or zero-emission school buses.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, co-sponsored the measure.
A well-rounded history lesson
Sen. Crabtree and Rep. Boyle co-sponsored Senate Concurrent Resolution 118, which encourages schools to provide U.S. history lessons that show the nation’s triumphs, as well as its faults.
The measure is a reaction to curriculum that “attempts to re-educate children into the belief that they are to be ashamed of or limited by their race and ethnicity.”
The resolution says it’s “imperative that children are taught about mistakes as well as unprecedented accomplishments toward freedom and fairness for all.”
