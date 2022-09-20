ASOTIN — A new recreational vehicle park planned for the Clarkston Heights got the green light Monday to move forward.
Mark Swanson’s application to develop approximately 47 spaces at 2534 Appleside Blvd. was approved with a unanimous vote by the Asotin County Commission.
According to the building official, the property encompasses 3.9 acres near Clarkston Heights Family Foods in a light neighborhood commercial zone. A conditional-use permit was approved for the project in April.
The planning commission recommended approval of the application.
In other county business:
Officials signed an opioid allocation agreement for Washington state. If approved, most of the settlement money will go to the state, said Commissioner Chuck Whitman, and Asotin County would receive less than 1%.
The Asotin County Finance Committee meet quarterly at the treasurer’s office, according to a resolution passed Monday. The auditor and commission chairperson will participate in the meetings, Whitman said.
Bids for the general contractor/construction manager position for the new Asotin County Jail will open at 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin. The contractor will help oversee construction of the jail, which is slated for Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights near the regional landfill.
The candidates will be interviewed, the bids will be reviewed and a selection will be made Oct. 3, Whitman said.