Fourth Judicial District Judge Jason Scott dismissed the lawsuit filed against the Legislature by a former legislative intern who said she was raped by ex-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, following a possible settlement. Von Ehlinger was convinced of the rape last year.

The lawsuit’s stipulation to dismiss does not specify the details around why parties agreed to dismiss, other than stating both parties agreed to the dismissal on Nov. 18 and will bear the costs of their own attorney’s fees.

