A January jury trial has been scheduled for Sean L. Anderson, who pleaded innocent Monday in connection with a July 18 shootout with law enforcement officers.
Anderson is charged with felony aggravated assault on a police officer with a shotgun, a sentence that carries a possible maximum penalty of 25 years in the state penitentiary. Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice set the trial for Jan. 19 during a teleconference hearing Monday. The trial is expected to last five to six days. Anderson was present by phone from the Kootenai County Jail, where he is being held on a $1 million bond. His attorney, Idaho County Public Defender Joanna M. McFarland, and Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson also were present via teleconference.
Anderson, 52, of Riggins, was taken into custody June 23 following the shootout with deputies from Lewis and Idaho counties and a Nez Perce Tribal officer. The confrontation that occurred in Ferdinand followed a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12 from which Anderson allegedly fled. An Idaho State Police investigation revealed Anderson called the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office before reaching Ferdinand and allegedly threatened to shoot officers if they tried to stop him.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Anderson first fired on the officers with a sawed off 12-gauge Winchester shotgun after his vehicle was blocked by the officers in a residential area of Ferdinand. All four officers then returned fire, and Anderson was hit in the face and did not fire a second round. He was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later moved to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Anderson was taken into custody upon his release from the hospital and later waived extradition to be returned to Idaho. He is receiving medical treatment from Spokane County while in jail.
During Monday’s hearing, McFarland said the case has been set for mediation with retired 2nd District Judge Carl B. Kerrick of Lewiston. If the case is resolved during mediation, the jury trial would be canceled.
McFarland asked FitzMaurice to release Anderson on his own recognizance or greatly reduce the $1 million bond. She noted her client has met all of his scheduled appointments with her and, if he is released to the care of his wife, Sandra, at Riggins, he would be able to receive medical treatment in his community.
Thompson argued, however, that Anderson poses a “great risk” to the community and pointed to two previous videos where Anderson threatened or implied violence.
The first was recorded in 2016 when Anderson and his wife were two of the final four holdouts at an armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Ore. Anderson was featured in a video posted online during the standoff yelling: “American people better wake up and get here and fight for your country right now. It is on. If they stop you from getting here, kill them.”
The second video, posted on YouTube, was taken July 16 at a rally in Emmett, Idaho, also attended by Ammon Bundy, who led the Malheur County standoff. Anderson described himself as a radical and vowed he would not get arrested again. Thompson quoted Anderson saying: “I’ve made my line in the sand, and I hope God watches over and protects me.”
Two days later Anderson fled the traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12 and allegedly threatened to shoot officers if they tried to stop him.
FitzMaurice denied the motion to release Anderson on his own recognizance or reduce bail.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.