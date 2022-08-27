Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
Improving internet connectivity is a continuing work in progress for Idaho, where much of the state, notably north central Idaho, is lacking in not only access but in speeds to allow for many residential and commercial uses. Clearwater Economic Development Association is pursuing federal grant funding to go toward local projects to improve and expand access. Essential to this is public involvement in a broadband crowdsource speed project.
Residents are being asked to take a speed test on either their PC or laptop, the results of which organizers hope will demonstrate Idaho’s need is greater than what the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) currently estimates, and in turn bring in substantially more dollars.
How much?
“Idaho is looking to get $100 million at a minimum,” said Tucker Craig with Imagine Idaho Foundation, a nonprofit working with CEDA and other state entities to bring broadband infrastructure to the state, and which is also conducting the online speed test. “But if we can prove our needs are more than the FCC says, then we will be able to get more money, and we’ve run the numbers of what that looks like and it’s upward of a billion dollars.”
Organizers look to wrap up their speed data collection testing by Sept. 15 and pass the grant application off to the state to submit to compete for a portion of $42.5 billion through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which looks to expand U.S. high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.
“That’s a lot of money,” Tucker continued, and that’s the reason why it’s so important people take these tests.”
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday
Salmon River levy vote is Aug. 30
Tuesday, Aug. 30, the community of Riggins will come together to vote on a $495,000 one-year supplemental levy.
Salmon River Joint School District 343 is asking its patrons to vote on a maintenance and operations levy. This will help fill the gaps for teachers, a counselor, IDLA classes, extracurriculars, technology, enrichments, electives and more within the district.
“The levy is needed to help fund the district operations that are not fully covered by state funding,” said board trustee Cody Killmar.
The community of Riggins has successfully passed levies for the past 16 years with a more than 75% affirmative vote. Details on the levy can be found at jsd243.org.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and main polling stations are the Riggins Heritage Center and the Canyon Pines RV Center in Pollock. For details see idahocounty.org/planb/clerk-auditor/election-information.
— Lori Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Riggins), Wednesday
Few secrets in town
Anyone who has ever lived in Orofino, knows that it’s difficult to keep anything a secret in this town for very long. But the word is out, Tractor Supply Co. has recently begun advertising for full- and part-time positions in Orofino, and though they haven’t specifically named the location, speculation regarding who the next business will be to move into all 25,000 square feet of the former Shopko Hometown site has been somewhat confirmed. A major clue was revealed when the city asked for all vehicles to be moved from the lot on behalf of the owners, effective Aug. 18.
Since Shopko closed their doors in 2019, all that space was just too inviting. Kids rode skateboards and bikes throughout the massive parking lot. Recreational vehicles were seen more frequently, as both local and out of town rigs could be parked with convenience. Some folks have used the parking lot to display vehicles for sale. All of that must subside. And we wait…
In addition to tractors and farm equipment the company offers a variety of products for home, land, pets and animals. Headquarters for the Tractor Supply Company are in Brentwood, TN, founded in 1938. Today, there are 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states.
The Clearwater Tribune anticipates a formal announcement to be released soon by the company for further information.
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday