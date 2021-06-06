A sampling of local opportunities to donate is listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
Vitalant
Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individuals’ temperature and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st St. Additional information is available by calling (877) 258-4825. Drives this month include:
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Moscow First United Methodist Church Epworth Hall, 322 E. Third St.
GRANGEVILLE — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Super 8 conference room, 801 W. South First St., Grangeville.
OROFNIO — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 16, State Hospital North, Orofino, parking lot, 300 Hospital Drive.
OROFINO — 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21, Orofino Junior-Senior High School school cafeteria, 300 Dunlap Road.
PALOUSE — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21, Palouse Community Center Multipurpose Room, 230 E. Main St.
MOSCOW — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23, Latah Community Gritman Conference Center, 803 S. Main St., Suite 120.
COLFAX — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25, Whitman Hospital and Medical Center Education Room, 1200 W. Fairview.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30 and July 1, Clearwater River Casino inside Miyooxat Conference Room, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston.
American Red Cross
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. Donors will also be provided with the results of a COVID-19 antibody test within one to two weeks.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767. Drives this month include:
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way.
MOSCOW — noon to 6 p.m. June 23, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2277, 123 N. Main St.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stake Center, 836 Preston, Lewiston.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 18 and June 25; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 21, 12:30-5 p.m. June 28, Lewiston Blood Donation Center, 508 Thain Road, Lewiston.