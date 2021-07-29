Helping to pay for an air service agreement with United Airlines will be discussed at a special meeting of the Nez Perce County Commission at 1 p.m. today at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The meeting is scheduled to start 30 minutes after a meeting of the airport’s authority board where the agreement is on the agenda as an action item to approve.
United Airlines is scheduled to begin daily, nonstop flights between Lewiston and Denver in October.
Both meetings are going to be held in the airport’s administration building at 3632 Stearman St. in Lewiston.
Nez Perce County has a stake in what happens at the airport because it owns the facility jointly with the city of Lewiston.
The terms of the agreement on the agendas have not being disclosed to the public.
Airport officials have declined to fill a records request filed by the Tribune for the document or comment about its contents.
Attempts by the Tribune this week to reach Authority Board Chairman Gary Peters and Nez Perce County Commission Chairman Douglas Havens about the meetings were not successful.
United Airlines didn’t immediately reply to an email from the Tribune on Wednesday.
Airport officials confirmed the existence of a draft agreement early this month and haven’t elaborated on their comments since then.
Airport Director Michael Isaacs stated a draft contract between the airport and United Airlines was in legal review with United Airlines in declining a records request from the Tribune for the agreement.
At the time, Peters said the airport wasn’t disclosing the details out of respect for United Airlines and a nondisclosure agreement.
But he promised it would be shared with the community once it was finalized.
“We offered United an incentive to start service and they accepted,” Peters said in early July. “We are waiting for the agreement.”
