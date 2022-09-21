The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board approved a nearly $1.75 million maintenance and capital budget for fiscal year 2023 at its meeting Tuesday.
The budget includes an 8% pay bump for employees, which includes a cost of living increase and raises associated with their newly acquired responsibility to take the lead in responding to any commercial passenger airline crashes.
Board member Katie Seekins praised the employees but argued the increase is too steep given the airport’s modest means.
“That’s a lot,” she said. “I know our staff does a good job. I just want to make sure we are fiscally responsible.”
But other board members said with the favorable national and regional job market, failure to raise salaries could cost more money in the long run. Board chairperson Gary Peters said the airport invested significant resources into training the employees to respond to aircraft crashes. If they were to leave for greener pastures, the airport would have to find and train replacements.
“I’m with you, but let’s cut somewhere else,” he said.
Joe Gish worried the raises were not ample enough.
“I wonder if we are even keeping up with the market,” he said.
The board approved spending $5,000 to secure 30 minutes with newly elected and reelected Idaho legislators during the North Idaho Legislative Tour in November. The tour, held every other year, is sponsored by the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce and designed to educate lawmakers about regional economic and public policy issues. The board was offered either a 30-minute slot for $5,000 or an hour-slot for $10,000. They plan to team with American Cruise Line officials, who would also pay $5,000, to lobby legislators for an hour and explain to them the economic benefits of the cruise industry to the airport and the Lewiston and Clarkston Valley.
“We need to get these legislators to understand what impact these cruise boats are having in this community,” Peters said.
The board put off a decision on renewing the lease of the Lewiston chapter of Experimental Aircraft Association. The nonprofit group leases a 5-acre parcel at the airport for $100 a year but may be facing a new rate of about $20,000 annually.
The association built and maintains a hangar at the site. The parcel is one of several at the northwestern end of the airport that are built over an old landfill. The ground there is prone to shifting and considered unsuitable for building.
Board members expressed support for the group and its mission to promote aviation. Club secretary Jim Durfee said the group is surviving but struggling to maintain its membership and raise revenue.
“There’s no way we can afford it,” he said of the possible increase.
But the board must adhere to its rates and fee policy and because of FAA rules it is not able to offer the group a less than market value. Mike Isaacs said the board could charge the $20,000 rate, write a new lease that would also cost far more than the $100 per year the club is currently paying, or look for a way to revise the rates and fee policy and still adhere to FAA regulations.
Peters praised the group as key to spawning interest in flying and suggested the airport meet with the FAA to see if there are any other options.