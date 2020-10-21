Agents looking at vehicle that belonged to murdered woman

GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho State Forensic Services is examining a vehicle that belonged to a 58-year-old Seattle woman who was believed to have been murdered near Elk City in September.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said Tuesday agents from the state lab came to the county to look at the red Saturn sport utility vehicle where the body of LeAnna Maree Bailey was found by a hunter Sept. 19. She had been missing for four or five days.
Giddings said the agents did a systematic search of the vehicle looking for evidence that could indicate a possible suspect in Bailey’s death.
“We’d like to place somebody else in that vehicle besides (Bailey),” Giddings said.
Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the death and have questioned a number of people and performed polygraph tests. One of the persons of interest in the case, Billy Jack Jones, 47, died by suicide at his residence Oct. 8. He had been questioned several times but was unable to complete a polygraph test because of medical reasons.
Bailey had been living in the Elk City area since about May at her brother’s property at 701 Wild Rose Lane. She was at the property that had belonged to her recently deceased father to clean up and prepare the property for sale. Giddings said Bailey had been sleeping in her car because of mice and rat infestations at the house.
According to the sheriff’s office, Edmond Bailey reported his sister, LeAnna Bailey, missing on Sept. 17. She was entered into the missing persons database.
On Sept. 19, a hunter discovered Bailey’s body in the back of her red Saturn sport utility vehicle that had run off an embankment about 3 miles from her residence.
An autopsy was performed at the Ada County Coroner’s Office on Sept. 21. An Idaho County detective and Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke attended the autopsy. According to the report, Bailey suffered a number of injuries by various means, any one of which could have caused her death. Giddings confirmed the death was a homicide.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.