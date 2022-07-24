<text>ABOVE: Colfax High School cheerleaders and football players lead the children’s parade down Main Street on Saturday during the city of Colfax’s 150th birthday celebration. BELOW: Easton Harrison, 8, right, and his younger brother Beckett, 6, both from Colfax, pose with Perkins House Outreach Coordinator Jill Gfeller on Saturday in front of Lippett Fountain at Colfax’s Eells Park.</text>
<text>Easton Harrison, 8, right, and his younger brother Beckett, 6, both from Colfax, pose with Perkins House Outreach Coordinator Jill Gfeller on Saturday in front of Lippett Fountain at Colfax’s Eells Park during the city’s 150th birthday celebration.</text>
Andrew Engell, the deputy district director to State Representative Cathy McMorris Rogers, right, reads a letter of congressional record from Rogers honoring the rededication of Lippett Fountain at Eells Park in Colfax on Saturday with some help from the city’s Mayor James Retzer, center, during Colfax’s 150th birthday celebration.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
The top of Lippett Fountain at Eells Park in Colfax returns to action Saturday during the city of Colfax’s 150th birthday celebration.
A photo captured with a drone on Saturday shows people gathering around the newly rededicated Lippett Fountain at Eells Park in Colfax during the city’s 150th birthday celebration.
Bryson Batterton, 9, of Coflax, honors his country with a hand over his heart while the National Anthem its played Saturday during the city of Colfax’s 150th birthday celebration.
People gather around a new mural near Main Street in Colfax by local artist Henry Stinson on Saturday during the city’s 150th birthday celebration.
A girl enjoys some ice cream while waving to the children’s parade Saturday during the city of Colfax’s 150th birthday celebration.
Colfax Mayor James Retzer reflects off the headlight of an early 20th century fire truck Saturday as the truck leads the children’s parade during the city’s 150th birthday celebration.
Loyal Abram, 3, of Colfax, practices putting out some mock fires with some help from Colfax fireman John Lautenslager on Saturday during the city of Colfax’s 150th birthday celebration.,
Kids stop to pet Jack the Yak on Saturday during the city of Colfax’s 150th birthday celebration.
Kids line up to participate in some mock fire drills to win prizes Saturday during the city of Colfax’s 150th birthday celebration.
Hudson Inman, 6, of Colfax gets airborne in a bouncy castle Saturday during the city of Colfax’s 150th birthday celebration.,
COLFAX — Colfax Mayor James Retzer was a busy man Saturday, presiding over multiple events during a daylong celebration of the community’s 150th anniversary.
After leading the rededication of Lippett Fountain in Eells Park, he helped dedicate a new mural on the county Public Works building, took visiting dignitaries on a tour of city facilities and then led the children’s parade down Main Street.
He didn’t stop smiling the whole time.
Retzer, who has lived in Colfax for 28 years, said planning for the anniversary began when he was elected mayor three years ago.
“There’s not too many towns in Washington that are still around after 150 years,” he said. “We wanted to celebrate and share our history.”
Now the county seat of one of the largest wheat- and lentil-producing counties in the nation, Colfax was originally a timber town.
James Perkins and Thomas Smith built a sawmill there in 1870, at the confluence of the north and south branches of the Palouse River. The townsite was platted in 1872 and incorporated five years later. It’s named for U.S. Vice President Schuyler Colfax, who served under President Ulysses S. Grant from 1869-73.
Retzer said Colfax has always been a town where people care about each other.
“Everyone says hi. You go in the grocery store and everyone wants to talk to you,” he said. “That’s what I think of when I think of Colfax.”
Karen Johnson echoed those thoughts. She grew up in Whitman County and has lived in or around Colfax for 60 years. Her great-grandson is the eighth generation to live there.
“It’s wonderful that families can continue to make a living and thrive in this area, raising their kids and grandkids,” she said.
That’s certainly true of her own family. She owns Double J Cookie Company with her daughter, Kelly.
Johnson is also member of Plymouth Congregational Church, which was originally built on the site where Lippett Fountain now stands.
The church was relocated to Main Street in 1912, she said, after the building was flooded. Eells Park is named after Cushing Eells, the church’s founding pastor.
The Lippett family, which owned a general store in town, built the fountain shortly after the church was relocated, in honor of their 11-year-old daughter who died from diptheria.
The fountain later fell into disrepair, but Retzer, together with Larry and Travis Harrison, put it back in working order.
“A lot of people in the community have never seen it flowing,” he said.
Jeannette Solimine, former pastor of Plymouth Congregational Church, offered a prayer during Saturday’s rededication ceremony.
“Gracious and loving God, we give you thanks for your many blessings, for this beautiful and bountiful place we call home,” Solimine said. “We thank you for those who worked so hard to repair this beautiful fountain. We ask your blessings to flow on us as beautifully and refreshingly as this fountain now flows. As we celebrate our community, be with us in the fun and joy of being a community.”