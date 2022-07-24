COLFAX — Colfax Mayor James Retzer was a busy man Saturday, presiding over multiple events during a daylong celebration of the community’s 150th anniversary.

After leading the rededication of Lippett Fountain in Eells Park, he helped dedicate a new mural on the county Public Works building, took visiting dignitaries on a tour of city facilities and then led the children’s parade down Main Street.

