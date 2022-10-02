the scourge of fentanyl

Mexican Oxy, Blues and Blueberry are some of the names fentanyl pills are known by in the illegal drug trade.

 U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

For the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation that played out this summer shows how fentanyl is brought to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and how the alleged dealers of the drug are caught.

Rory D. Walker, 40, of Clarkston, was arrested Aug. 5 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony, with a persistent violator enhancement because of previous felony charges from Washington and Oregon. The persistent violator enhancement means Walker can be sentenced with up to life in prison. He is in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail while his case proceeds through the court.

