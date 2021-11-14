The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley supports its veterans.
A 53-year-old Marine who moved to Lewiston in March said the community’s patriotism and reverence for veterans is one of the reasons he’s happy about leaving western Washington after two decades.
“I love it over here,” said Dale U’Ren, as he watched the Veterans Parade on Saturday. “We used to live in Washington, and the difference is night and day. On the west side, no one smiles.”
In contrast, the streets of downtown Lewiston were lined with friendly people who turned out to honor the men and women who have served this country. Waving flags and wearing red, white and blue, the crowd showed their appreciation for veterans as 48 entries rolled down Main Street.
“It’s fantastic to see the support of veterans here,” said Victoria St. Paul, 47, who is married to U’Ren. “My daughter came home from school this week and said you would never see this type of support at her former school in Monroe. At an assembly organized by students, the kids lined up and shook the hands of every veteran who attended.”
The family’s patriotic roots run deep. St. Paul said her husband passed on a full-ride scholarship to Western Washington University to enlist. When his parents returned from a European vacation, they found a note saying he’d joined the Marines instead.
The parade, which is organized by the Lewis Clark Valley Veterans Council, was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2021, with mild temperatures, sunshine and the sound of the national anthem playing in the background. Grand Marshal Chuck Whitman presided, decked out in his finest Navy uniform.
“I was very humbled when I was contacted to be the grand marshal,” Whitman said. “It’s an honor. I was surprised and not expecting this.”
On the sidelines, Mark Byrd, a 70-year-old Clarkston resident and Vietnam veteran, held a large flag and wore a felt hat with a beaded headband bearing the Vietnam vet colors. While speaking about the country’s heroes, his voice filled with emotion.
“I’m here to honor our veterans — the ones that made it, and the ones who didn’t,” he said.
Wayne Grubb, a 66-year-old retired mail carrier, said it’s important to honor and support the troops. His late father served during the Korean War.
“I want them to know people appreciate what they’ve done for us, whether they are still in the service or not,” the Lewiston man said.
Law enforcement, fire trucks, classic cars, tractors and motorcycles were featured in the parade, along with a marching band from Lewiston and a colorful equestrian drill team. The Nez Perce Tribe was represented, in addition to Walla Walla Community College, several businesses and numerous veterans groups.
Ron Pardue, a 66-year-old Lewiston veteran, recalled his four years in the Navy as the parade moved along.
“I think it’s neat they’re having a parade for veterans,” Pardue said. “I joined to see the world, and my assignment ended up being in San Diego for four years. I was a medical technician and ambulance driver.”
Levi Wickward, a 41-year-old Lewiston resident, brought his family to the tribute. The father of eight works in construction and is grateful to be an American.
“I appreciate my freedom and being able to raise my kids how I want,” he said. “That’s why I’m here.”
People of all ages attended the event, including youngsters who eagerly scooped up candy and elderly residents covered in warm blankets. Veterans from every branch of the military were represented in the parade and among the spectators.
An 82-year-old New Jersey native who served in the Army said he was pleased to see the patriotism on display in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Frank Salvado, who now lives in Orofino, has no regrets about enlisting when he was a young man and is proud of the people who continue to serve and protect the nation.
“If I could do it again, I would,” Salvado said. “I admire all of the veterans.”
