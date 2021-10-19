There were 69 new COVID-19 cases reported by Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Monday, including four in Lewis County, two in Clearwater County, 10 in Idaho County, 28 in Latah County and 25 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County reported 40 new COVID-19 infections Monday, and Garfield County had three new cases. Asotin County reported 23 new cases Monday with eight hospitalizations.
There have been 28 breakthrough cases in October, 166 total breakthrough cases in the county since July 1 and three breakthrough deaths. An Asotin County death reported last week did not have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, so the adjusted death total in the county is 48.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported 13 patients currently being treated at the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19. That is an increase of two from one week ago.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 today at 1:30 p.m. via Webex. Department and state health officials will address the meeting. The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode at idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/.